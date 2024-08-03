EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $29.31 on Friday, reaching $3,177.67. 140,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,908.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,926.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.