EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $5.57 on Friday, hitting $168.95. 497,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.