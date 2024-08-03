EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,412 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIBL. Vicus Capital grew its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,101,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Inspire 100 ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 39,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.12. Inspire 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

