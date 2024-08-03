Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $425,228.26 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.
Evmos Coin Profile
Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.
Evmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.