ExlService’s (EXLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,400. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 164.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

