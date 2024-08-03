Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.18 and last traded at $117.33. Approximately 3,508,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,400,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $460.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.