F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $186.00 at Piper Sandler

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on F5

F5 Trading Down 1.8 %

FFIV stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.36 and its 200 day moving average is $179.66. F5 has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $1,888,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of F5 by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,244,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.