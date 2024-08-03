Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $124.14

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.14 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.17). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 8,534 shares traded.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.74. The company has a market capitalization of £117.02 million, a PE ratio of -396.34 and a beta of -0.13.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

(Get Free Report)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.