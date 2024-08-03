FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.43), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

FAT Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FAT opened at $5.31 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.08%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

