Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.30.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $112.48. 979,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.