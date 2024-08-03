First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $5.82 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,004,255,616 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,004,255,616.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99824599 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $8,629,624,130.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

