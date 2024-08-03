First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.75. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 2,865,046 shares traded.

The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

