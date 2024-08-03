Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

