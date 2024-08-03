Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.86 million during the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.