Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.89. 4,632,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

