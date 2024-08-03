Fluence Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.
Fluence Energy stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after buying an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after buying an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,877,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,024,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,758,000 after buying an additional 953,761 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
