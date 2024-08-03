Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 6,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

