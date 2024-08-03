Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 6,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.05.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.