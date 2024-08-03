Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 801,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.
Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Four Corners Property Trust
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Average Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.