Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 801,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.