Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTDR. William Blair raised Frontdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Frontdoor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,617. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,636,000 after acquiring an additional 373,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,198,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,662,000 after acquiring an additional 506,217 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,330,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 112.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 641,476 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

