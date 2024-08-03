Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,005. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 241.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

