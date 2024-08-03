FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Releases Earnings Results

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 1,570,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $999.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

