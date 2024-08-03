FY2024 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.25. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $73.53 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6,997.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.