FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Increased by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.34.

Brinker International Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of EAT opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.