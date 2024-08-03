FY2024 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will earn $8.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.69. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Shares of LDOS opened at $145.35 on Thursday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Leidos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

