FY2024 EPS Estimates for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Increased by Analyst

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revvity in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.81.

Revvity Stock Down 1.4 %

RVTY stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

