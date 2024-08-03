G999 Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $58.29 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00037609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

