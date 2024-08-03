GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.21. 2,297,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 24,781,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

GameStop Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.41 and a beta of -0.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $84,106. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GameStop by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in GameStop by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

