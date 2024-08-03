Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGF stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $104.09. 12,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $122.69.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

