Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.94. 1,181,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,754. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.55 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

