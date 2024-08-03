Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Garmin also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

GRMN traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $168.52. 943,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,842. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.83.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

