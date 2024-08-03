Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.44. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

