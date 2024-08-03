General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 475.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 184,876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Electric were worth $39,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 127,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 64.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,269,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.28. 8,210,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average is $157.62.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.