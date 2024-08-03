Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 534,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 359,264 shares.The stock last traded at $13.13 and had previously closed at $13.94.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $756.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

