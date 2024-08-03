Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.81. 284,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

