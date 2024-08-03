Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear updated its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.920-3.070 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.1 %

GIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.34. 974,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.