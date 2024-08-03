Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 42293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $70,917,000. Browning West LP raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after buying an additional 1,994,900 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $34,456,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 591,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,762,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,451,000 after buying an additional 537,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

