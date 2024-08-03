Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Trading Up 60.7%

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 60.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $50.75. 63,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 1.37% of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

