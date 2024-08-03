Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$1.02. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 128,159 shares.

Graphite One Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

