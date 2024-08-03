Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,821. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.60. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

