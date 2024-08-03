Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

GRBK traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 640,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

