Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE GOF opened at $15.27 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Insider Activity at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $87,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

