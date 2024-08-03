GXChain Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.33 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”





