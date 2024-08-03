Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Haleon Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HLN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

