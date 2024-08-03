Haleon plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Haleon has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haleon to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.63 on Friday. Haleon has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.