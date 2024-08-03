Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,440 Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $685,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 1,049,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,755. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.2117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

