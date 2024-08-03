Hamilton Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 54,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 83,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

