Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,907,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,999,430. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.74.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,933,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

