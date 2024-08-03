Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227,193 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 42,364,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,871,120. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

