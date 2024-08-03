Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,278 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $116.44. 4,578,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,825. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,213 shares of company stock worth $22,963,593. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

