Hamilton Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. 11,080,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

